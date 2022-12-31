Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 1.5%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 37,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,438,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.