Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 1.5%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 37,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,438,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
