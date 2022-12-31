Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.