Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 945 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $182.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

