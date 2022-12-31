OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 4.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 12,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,295,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $965.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,931,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,421,830.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 975,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 190,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,374,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,122,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

