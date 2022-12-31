OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 4.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 12,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,295,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,162,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 975,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

