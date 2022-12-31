Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Sells $51,705.50 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

OXM stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

