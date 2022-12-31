Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,078.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,686 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,848 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,334,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,297,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,715 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

