Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

