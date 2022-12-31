Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.72 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.77.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

