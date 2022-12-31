Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 91.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 77,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 233.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,843 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

