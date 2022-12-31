Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,510 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 418,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.