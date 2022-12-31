Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

