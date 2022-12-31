Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $86,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,064,905.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $6,841,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,622 shares of company stock valued at $49,881,349. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

