Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

