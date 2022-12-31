Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

