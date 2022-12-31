Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 646,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $187.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.