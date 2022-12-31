Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 19,484 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.