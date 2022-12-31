Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 270,394 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,394 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.99 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

