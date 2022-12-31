Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

