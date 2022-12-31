Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 6.9%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 29,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,326,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

