Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 29,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,326,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

