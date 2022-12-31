Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.