Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 42.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

