PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,058,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.