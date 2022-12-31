PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,058,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
PMT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
