PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Trading Down 1.9%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,058,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -127.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

