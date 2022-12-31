Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.11

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 844.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 632,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 565,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.