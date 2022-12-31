Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

