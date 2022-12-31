Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

