Private Trust Co. NA Has $220,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

