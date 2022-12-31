Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

