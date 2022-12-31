Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,424 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.