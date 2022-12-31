Private Trust Co. NA Sells 563 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

