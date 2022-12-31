ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 1.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 92,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,762,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.