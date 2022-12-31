ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 4.6%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.20. 6,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,042,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

