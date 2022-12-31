ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.98. 1,511,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,189,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
