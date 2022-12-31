ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $55.13. 706,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,831,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
