ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $55.13. 706,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,831,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 284,397 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

