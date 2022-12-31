ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 706,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,831,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
