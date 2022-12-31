ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 706,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,831,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,139,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 321,671 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

