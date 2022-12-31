ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.03. 86,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,095,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.