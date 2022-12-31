ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.25. Approximately 67,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,031,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.