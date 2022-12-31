ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.25. 67,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,031,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFS Asset Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 44,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 8.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $474,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

