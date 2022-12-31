Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Up 4.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 2,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,112,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 198,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,110 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

