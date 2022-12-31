Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Up 4.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 2,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,112,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $921.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

