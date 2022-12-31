QV Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,178.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

