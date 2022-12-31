Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 9,157 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $51,096.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,697,454 shares in the company, valued at $37,371,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $5.90 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

