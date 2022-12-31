Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.18

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 4681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

