Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.18

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 4681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
See Also
