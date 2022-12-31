Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.18

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 4681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

