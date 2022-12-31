Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 18,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,964,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RITM. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

