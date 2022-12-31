Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Trading Down 1.6%

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 18,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,964,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

