Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 187 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

