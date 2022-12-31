Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.